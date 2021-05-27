MCSO: Jensen Beach restaurant arson suspect arrested in St. Lucie County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in the Jensen Beach Mulligan's Beach House Bar & Grill arson that damaged the restaurant has been arrested, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The popular restaurant caught fire on the night of May 23. The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the restaurant, located at 2019 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard, suffered significant damage.

Deputies obtained video of the scene where the suspect, 48-year-old Godwin Keith Miller, is seen spray painting the restaurant and then setting fire to some outdoor patio umbrellas.

Officials said Miller also vandalized another establishment not far from the first scene, smashing out at least six windows at that business.

Investigators tracked Miller down and the search led them to St. Lucie County where officials said Miller had been recently arrested on an Alabama warrant.

According to the sheriff's office, Miller is a transient and a fugitive from justice from Alabama who made his way to the Treasure Coast to avoid registering there as a sex offender.

It's not clear how long Miller has been in Florida.

Miller confessed to detectives about the arson and vandalism, officials said.

