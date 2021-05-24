Mulligan's Beach House Bar & Grill catches fire in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Deputies say the popular Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach caught fire overnight Monday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the restaurant, located at 2019 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard, suffered significant damage.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said the front of the business is charred and blackened, there is damage to a large sign near the front door, and the front windows were severely cracked and needed to be removed.

At least five Tiki huts in front of the restaurant were also badly damaged.

WPTV The aftermath of a fire at Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach on May 24, 2021.

One of the restaurant's owners said he received a call from the sheriff's office around 3 a.m. telling him his business was on fire.

Despite the blaze, Mulligan's is back open for business on Monday, and the owner said most of the damage is cosmetic.

Workers spent most of Monday morning repainting the outside of the property.

REPORT FROM SCENE:

Deputies warned there could be minor traffic slowdowns on Jensen Beach Boulevard while crews investigate and workers clean up the mess.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and whether it was intentional or accidental.

According to Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill's website, the company was founded in 1997 and has six locations throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast.