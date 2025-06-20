Martin County Fire Rescue responds to fire at FPL plant near Indiantown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a fire at a Florida Power and Light plant on Friday.

Martin County Fire Rescue said a transformer fire occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the FPL plant near Indiantown.

The plant is located at 21900 Southwest Warfield Blvd.

Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Pippin told WPTV that the fire, described as "pretty significant," has been contained. It was unclear if the transformer exploded or if it was a small fire that grew into a larger fire.

Pippin said no one was hurt.

FPL told WPTV they are investigating the cause. Also, they said that no customers' electricity was impacted by the blaze.

This is the same plant where two FPL workers were hurt after an explosion in May 2024.

