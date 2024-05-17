2 Florida Power & Light employees injured, 1 firefighter hurt after explosion at Indiantown plant

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — An explosion and fire at a Florida Power and Light power plant in western Martin County injured two employees Thursday, fire rescue officials said.

The fire occurred at a plant located at 21900 Southwest Warfield Blvd. at about 6:30 p.m.

Martin County Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Pippin said when firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from a turbine in the facility.

The smoke apparently stopped and two FPL workers began working to repair the turbine.

At some point, Pippin said an explosion occurred and the FPL workers were injured.

A Martin County Fire Rescue firefighter pulled the two workers to safety and suffered minor injuries in the process. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital.

One FPL worker suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeStar medical helicopter to a hospital. That patient was taken to a Miami burn unit.

The second FPL worker sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials said just before 9:30 p.m. there was still an active fire at the power plant.

A hazardous materials crew was working to figure out the best way to tackle the burning fire. Everyone except the hazmat crew was evacuated from the plant.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they are sending detectives to the scene due to the severity of the accident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.