What the Martin County Sheriff describes as the worst animal hoarding case he has ever seen has grown larger, with 108 animals now rescued.

When investigators searched 77-year-old Gail Gustino's home near Hobe Sound on July 20, they found 92 dogs and cats living in triple-digit heat with no ventilation and surrounded by inches of waste.

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Martin County animal hoarding case grows to 108 rescued animals as suspect remains free on bond

Gustino has since been released from jail on bond, with her next court date scheduled for September.

The Martin County Sheriff described how Gustino was able to avoid detection.

"She walled herself off and made her house where you couldn't just walk up to the front door and see what was going on in there, where code enforcement couldn't just come out there. So while she's got some mental illness component in her life, she's also pretty savvy with law enforcement," the sheriff said.

Since the initial rescue, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says the total number of animals recovered has climbed to 108, with more arriving daily.

"Every single day more animals are coming forth from the same case. Apparently Gail had friends that she dropped off animals too and the friends have been bringing the animals to us to surrender them," the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said.

The shelter says it has been overwhelmed by community support since the rescue.

"It is so heartwarming to see the community come together. It's unbelievable. Our hallways are filled with donations. We are using the donations as quickly as they're coming in," the shelter said.

Staff says more animals are being medically cleared for adoption every day, but the shelter still needs help.

"We need resources. We need adopters. We need fosters," the shelter said.

Longtime animal rescuer Tish Ott has been waiting for the chance to bring one of the rescued animals home.

"This little girl has been through hell and back, and I just wanted her to finally realize what a real life was," Ott said.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is encouraging people to check its website for the latest adoption listings.

WPTV

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