Martin County hoarding case: 108 animals rescued, more than a dozen find forever homes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — More than a dozen animals from a Martin County hoarding case have found forever homes and the total number of rescued dogs and cats has climbed to 108.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says animals continue to come in from the same case.

"Every single day more animals are coming forth from the same case," Sarah Fisher of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said.

Fisher said the shelter needs community support to keep up with the growing number of animals in its care.

"We do need a lot of help from the community. We need resources. We need adopters. We need fosters. Just you name it. We can use all the help we can get," Fisher said.

Donations have been pouring in as staff perform spay and neuter surgeries, microchip animals, and clear them medically for adoption every day.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast recommends checking their website for the most up-to-date adoption listings. Those interested in adopting can call or visit the shelter for a meet and greet.

WPTV

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