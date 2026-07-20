Martin County authorities investigating extreme hoarding and animal rescue case at Stuart home

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating what officials described as an extreme hoarding and animal rescue case at a Stuart home.

Deputies, Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Control and Martin County Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 11500 block of Southwest Meadowlark Circle on Monday.

Authorities have not released details about how many animals are involved or what conditions crews encountered.

WPTV is working on getting more information on this case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

