Boater missing since Thursday recovered by rescue crews Friday night

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The Coast Guard announced Sunday that rescue crews recovered an individual matching the description of missing 57-year-old Rick Ferozi.

Nancy Simile said her brother, Richard Ferazi, 57, of Jupiter, went fishing at 1 p.m. Thursday, leaving from North Palm Beach. He then called his wife four hours later, at approximately 5 p.m., saying he was staying out for another hour.

According to the press release, rescue crews searched over 30 hours and more than 2,300 square miles.

Ferozi was located by "a good Samaritan" approximately 35 miles northeast of the Sebastian Inlet on Friday night, according to the release. Ferozi was then identified by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

"With heavy hearts, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ferozi," said Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Carman, a search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Miami in the release. "We also want to thank our state partners and the public for their assistance with our search efforts."