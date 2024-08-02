Coast Guard searching for missing man after boat found 12 miles off Treasure Coast

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The Coast Guard said Friday it's searching for a missing man whose boat was found off the Treasure Coast.
Nancy Simile said her brother, Richard Ferazi, 57, of Jupiter, went fishing at 1 p.m. Thursday, leaving from North Palm Beach. He then called his wife four hours later, at approximately 5 p.m., saying he was staying out for another hour.
Ferazi hasn't been seen since, according to his sister.
The Coast Guard confirmed to WPTV that Ferazi's boat — which is approximately 30 feet long — was found 12 miles east of Hobe Sound. It was idling, but Ferazi was not on board.
In a post on X, the agency said Ferazi was expected to return to Murrelle Marine in Lantana at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information about Ferazi should call the U.S. Coast Guard Miami Sector at 305-535-4300.
