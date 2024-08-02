Watch Now
Coast Guard searching for missing man after boat found 12 miles off Treasure Coast

Richard Ferazi, 57, went fishing Thursday afternoon, hasn't been seen since, sister says
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The Coast Guard said Friday it's searching for a missing man whose boat was found off the Treasure Coast.

Nancy Simile said her brother, Richard Ferazi, 57, of Jupiter, went fishing at 1 p.m. Thursday, leaving from North Palm Beach. He then called his wife four hours later, at approximately 5 p.m., saying he was staying out for another hour.

Ferazi hasn't been seen since, according to his sister.

Richard Ferazi

The Coast Guard confirmed to WPTV that Ferazi's boat — which is approximately 30 feet long — was found 12 miles east of Hobe Sound. It was idling, but Ferazi was not on board.

In a post on X, the agency said Ferazi was expected to return to Murrelle Marine in Lantana at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about Ferazi should call the U.S. Coast Guard Miami Sector at 305-535-4300.

