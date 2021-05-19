Arrest made in connection to sexual assault of elderly woman in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a home invasion and rape of an 82-year-old woman.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 12, at around 3 a.m.

The victim told investigators she was awakened inside her home in the Hidden Harbor Estates community located off St. Lucie Boulevard.

There were no signs of forced entry, and the victim told investigators she had locked her door.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

