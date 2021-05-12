Sexual assault of elderly woman investigated in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County deputies are stepping up patrols in one community after an elderly woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in the middle of the night.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the victim said she was awakened inside her home in the Hidden Harbor Estates community located off St. Lucie Boulevard.

There were no signs of forced entry, and the victim told investigators she had locked her door.

The sheriff said there is no suspect or person of interest.

"This is very, very unusual. We were talking about this just a little while ago, but to our memory, since I've been sheriff for eight to nine years, we haven't had anything like this," said Martin County Sheriff Williams Snyder.

Snyder said the victim is doing well but is urging for the public's help in solving this case.

If you have any information, or video footage in that area, the sheriff’s office has set up a special number, 772-220-7060, for the public to call.