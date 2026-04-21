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Vero Beach police continue search for Jesse Ellis month after double murder outside Indian River Co. library

Police Chief David Currey tells WPTV that leads have run dry
Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey speaks to WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia on April 21, 2026.
WPTV
Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey speaks to WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia on April 21, 2026.
Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey speaks to WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia on April 21, 2026.
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VERO BEACH, Fla. — Nearly a month after a deadly double shooting outside the Indian River County Main Library, the suspect remains on the run.

Vero Beach police are searching for Jesse Ellis, 64, who is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say Ellis shot and killed his wife, Stacie Mason, and her colleague, Danny Ooley, on March 24. Both victims were Indian River County Public Works employees.

WATCH BELOW: Manhunt for double murder suspect continues, police chief tells WPTV

Police continue search for suspect after double murder outside library in Indian River County

Police said Ellis learned the two were having an affair the night before the shooting after hiring a private investigator.

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey told WPTV that leads have run dry, though the department has investigated a couple of sightings that turned out not to be Ellis.

"Finding Mr. Ellis, our investigation is solid. We are still doing some digital forensic follow-up, but as far as our investigation and the elements for the crime or crimes, we're solid," Currey said.

An hour after the shooting, Ellis was spotted swimming in the ocean 900 yards offshore.

Indian River County Fire Rescue approached him before learning he was a suspect. Ellis gave a false name and declined help, prompting crews to return to shore.

Following that encounter, Currey said he met with the fire department to improve intelligence sharing for high-profile cases.

"We are putting in something county-wide into place for Fire Rescue, that they will receive some, some of the high priority type calls if there's a bulletin or information," Currey said.

Investigators also provided new insight into Ellis' mental state leading up to the shooting. Police recovered a note from early March where Ellis described his depression.

"The investigation leading up to the incident reveals that he wanted to harm himself. Speaking to some family and friends, they felt the same way," Currey said.

Ellis is considered at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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