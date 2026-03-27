LIVE: Vero Beach police news conference on search for double homicide suspect

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Police in Vero Beach are holding a news conference Friday morning to share the latest on their search for a man accused of killing two Indian River County employees.

Investigators said Thursday that two warrants have been issued for Jesse Scott Ellis, 64, for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder.

The victims, Danny Ooley and Stacie Ellis Mason, both worked for Indian River County Public Works. Police said Ooley and Mason were shot inside a truck in the parking lot of the library on Tuesday.

Police said they are still looking for Ellis, who detectives say jumped into the water at South Beach Park on Tuesday after the shooting and has not been seen since.

Investigators called the shooting a "crime of passion." Ellis and Mason were married for 13 years but were planning to separate or divorce. Police said Ooley and Mason were seeing each other for a short period of time.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.