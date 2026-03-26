Jesse Ellis, 64, wanted for 2 counts of first-degree murder after Indian River County employees shot dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Police continue to search for a 64-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two Indian River County employees outside a Vero Beach library earlier this week.

Jesse Scott Ellis has two warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder. Police told WPTV they are still looking for Ellis, who detectives say jumped into the water at South Beach Park on Tuesday after the shooting and has not been seen since.

WATCH BELOW: Double homicide suspect now wanted for 2 counts of first-degree murder

64-year-old man wanted for 2 counts of first-degree murder

The victims, Danny Ooley and Stacie Ellis Mason, both worked for Indian River County Public Works. Police said Ooley and Mason were shot inside a truck in the parking lot of the library on Tuesday.

Investigators called the shooting a "crime of passion." Ellis and Mason were married for 13 years but were planning to separate or divorce. Police said Ooley and Mason were seeing each other for a short period of time.

WPTV spent Thursday speaking to neighbors of Ellis and Mason. The neighbors told me they were good neighbors and friends, and they were shocked about the shooting.

Vero Beach Police Department Jesse Scott Ellis is indicted for two counts of first-degree murder.

One of Ellis' neighbors provided us with a video that showed investigators at his home on Tuesday night.

Police said this is still a very active investigation and have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Friday to provide an update on the case.

Call the Vero Beach Police Department at 772-978-4600 if you can help in the case. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

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