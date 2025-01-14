City approves measure to allow residents to donate to Humiston Park boardwalk construction

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Residents of Vero Beach have made their voices heard, and the city council has taken action.

Today, a vote approved the construction of a new boardwalk at Humiston Beach Park, which was previously damaged by Hurricane Nicole in 2022. In recent months, the city had been exploring a more budget-friendly option for a walkway near the water, but community feedback prompted a shift in direction.

WPTV’s Mello Styles has been closely covering the public’s response that ultimately influenced this decision.

At the city council meeting, nearly everyone who spoke expressed strong support for reinstating the boardwalk at Humiston Beach Park. One resident emphasized, “I am in favor of having a structure that is as close to the beach as possible.”

This sentiment reflects a common feeling among residents who opposed the approved plan for a less robust and cheaper sidewalk that would replace a structure cherished since the 1930s.

WPTV "It is a very special beach, and we just want to see it preserved in a way that honors our city, its heritage, and its people," said Kim Flores.

This public outcry led to a unanimous vote from the city council to reconsider its earlier proposal.

"I motion to rescind the city council proposal to build a sidewalk to replace the Humiston Park boardwalk," said Vice Mayor Linda Moore.

Kim Flores, a lifelong Vero Beach resident, shared her family's long-standing connection to Humiston Beach Park.

The discussion even drew former Vero Beach Mayor Anthony Young to the podium, who supported the idea for a boardwalk, saying, “It’s outstanding. I believe that the idea for a boardwalk is totally in concert with the brand of Indian River County.”

The city and Indian River County have pledged a total of $1.4 million for park improvements. While this budget could cover a sidewalk, the proposed boardwalk is anticipated to exceed that amount. On Tuesday, the city approved a measure that allows residents to contribute to the project through a nonprofit organization.

“My husband and I have pledged to that foundation; we’re hoping to raise awareness," Flores added.

The Indian River Community Foundation is managing all donations, both public and private, and has already raised $175,000. Resident Lance Lunceford remarked on the significance of this community support, stating, “It’s unprecedented! We see a lot of worthy projects, but seeing the community support for this is truly remarkable.”

As for the next steps, the city is starting the planning process from scratch. They will need to work on designs and obtain necessary permits while also approaching the county for its commitment of $400,000 toward the project.