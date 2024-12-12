Construction of new sidewalk at Humiston Park to begin next year

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach residents no longer have to wait for news about the future of Humiston Park's boardwalk, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

Many had speculated that a decision had been reached months ago. WPTV's Mello Styles provides insights into the city's plans and local residents' reactions. The city has officially opted for a concrete sidewalk as the replacement for the boardwalk lost two years ago.

Mayor John Cotugno emphasized that this new structure will serve as a community gathering place.

"It's more than just a sidewalk," Cotugno stated. "It will feature at least two pavilions where people can sit and enjoy views of the ocean."

In addition to the boardwalk, plans include several dune crossovers and a new lifeguard tower. However, some residents, like Barbara Dunst, express nostalgia for the old boardwalk.

"As a long-time resident, I love the idea of the boardwalk, and I will miss it," Dunst shared.

Cotugno and the city council have left the door open for the possibility of extending the boardwalk, which could evoke memories of the original structure.

"That extension could give the impression of the bygone boardwalk that used to be there," Cotugno noted, though he added that such additions would depend on securing private donations.

For now, Cotugno believes the concrete solution represents the most practical approach both financially and economically. The estimated cost for the project ranges from $700,000 to $1 million, and construction is set to begin November 2025, although a specific completion date has not been finalized.