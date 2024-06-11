If you visit Vero Beach's Humiston Park, some changes are coming soon

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach City Council decided Tuesday to replace the damaged boardwalk at Humiston Beach with a concrete sidewalk.

The boardwalk was destroyed during Hurricane Nicole in 2022 and later demolished by the city.

The new sidewalk was by far the least expensive of three replacement options presented to the council.

Putting in a new concrete boardwalk would have cost just under $2 million.

The sidewalk, which will be built behind the dune line, comes with a $700,000 price tag.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will contribute about $284,000 to the project.

The design and construction of the new sidewalk should be complete in about two years.