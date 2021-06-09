Indian River County settles lawsuit with Brightline: what's next?

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County's court battles with Brightline came to a close Tuesday after a settlement agreement was approved by county commissioners.

The county and high-speed train company have been locked in a longstanding battle concerning costs to the county and municipalities to maintain the crossings.

Indian River County and others communities on the Treasure Coast have fought the system, raising concerns about issues such as safety.

As part of an agreement, Brightline would pay $31.6 million to make safety upgrades to more than 30 crossings.

County leaders and state Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to share comments on the settlement.

A federal appeals court in December 2019 rejected Indian River County's arguments in a legal battle about tax-exempt bonds for the Brightline rail system.

The county decided in January 2020 not to pursue further legal action against the train company, however, commissioners later approved the use of $200,000 in private donations to continue a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The county had already used $3.5 million in legal fees in its fight against Brightline by early 2020.

The rail line currently links Miami to West Palm Beach, but service has been temporarily suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The passenger-rail system will ultimately allow travel from downtown Miami to Orlando International Airport by 2022, according to Brightline.

Once service begins to Orlando, Brightline is expected to announce a station on the Treasure Coast.

