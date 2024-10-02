'Build trust': What are officials looking for in West Palm Beach’s new police chief?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nationwide search is now underway to replace the now former West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley.

Adderley was fired Tuesday morning and Mayor Keith James cited financial improprieties, among other reasons, for the dismissal.

In that address to the media, James said with Adderley as the chief, standards were not being met. In the meantime, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Col. Tony Araujo is the interim chief, but won’t be considered for a permanent position. So, it begs the question, what are officials looking for in West Palm Beach’s new top cop?

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach mayor announces firing of police chief

West Palm Beach mayor announces firing of city's police chief

To get to the bottom of it, WPTV’s Michael Hoffman spoke with Andrew Scott, the former chief of police in Boca Raton.

He told Hoffman there are a number of factors that play into the selection process. He said whether the department hires an outside headhunter or conducts the search on its own, it will be looking at a number of factors from law enforcement education, to previous experience and training, to reputation at those previous, similarly sized agencies. However, what Scott said is one of the most important aspects of the job is the ability of this new candidate to build trust with the community.

“They’re going to want to touch, see and feel the chief,” said Scott. “And the chief has got to make themselves available. Making themselves available means that the community is going to believe that this individual means what they say and will do what they say and will listen to them.”

WPTV reached out to the mayor’s office for requirements and a timeline on the hiring process but have not yet received a response.

We’ll update you when we know more.

More of WPTV's coverage of West Palm Beach police:

West Palm Beach 'STANDARDS ... NOT BEING MET': Mayor fires West Palm Beach police chief Scott Sutton