West Palm Beach officials to provide update on water advisory

Mayor, director of public utilities to hold 10 a.m. news conference
Brian Van Pelt/WPTV
'City of West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant Established 1894' sign
Posted at 8:05 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 08:05:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach is holding a news conference Sunday morning to provide an update on the drinking water advisory.

Mayor Keith James and Dr. Poonam Kalkat, the city's director of public utilities, are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. during a news conference at City Hall.

The city has established several water distribution sites after West Palm Beach issued a drinking water advisory for the vulernable population, including the elderly and children under 6.

West Palm Beach issued the advisory late Friday after elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, were detected in some raw water samples.

