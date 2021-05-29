West Palm Beach drinking advisory: Young children, vulnerable don't drink tap water

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City Of West Palm Beach has issued a drinking water advisory.

According to the city, elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, formerly known as blue-green algae, have been detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to the City of West Palm Beach, Town of Palm Beach and Town of South Palm Beach.

The following vulnerable populations should Not Drink the tap water, because they may be vulnerable to the effects of cylindrospermopsin:

Infants,

Young children under the age of six,

Pregnant women and nursing mothers,

Those with pre-existing liver conditions,

Those receiving dialysis treatment, and

As a precautionary measure, the elderly and other sensitive populations should consider following these advisory instructions.

According to the city, all other individuals not considered to be vulnerable may drink the water.

Tap water can be used for showering, bathing, washing hands, dishes, flushing toilets, cleaning and doing laundry.

The city is taking the following actions to reduce toxin levels;

The city has activated its emergency wells to introduce groundwater into the surface water supply,

Added powdered activated carbon into the treatment system at the water treatment plant,

Increased free chlorine levels within the final stages of the treatment process, and

Will initiate a switch to a stronger disinfectant on May 29, 2021, that is identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce levels of the toxin.

The city will distribute water bottles to any West Palm Beach, Town of Palm Beach or or South Palm Beach resident affected by the drinking water advisory.

Boiling the water will not destroy toxins and may increase the toxin levels, the city said in a release.

Impacted residents may pick up a supply of water from May 29 to 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gaines Park, located at 1501 Australian Ave.

Residents with questions can call the city’s hotline at 561-822-2222, TTY 800-​955-8771.

Future updates will be shared on the city’s website.