Water distribution sites set up after advisory

The City of West Palm Beach set up a water distribution site in Gaines Park Saturday morning after issuing a drinking water advisory Friday night.

"I think it's a really great thing that they're doing to give us water," Luca Oliver said.

Vehicles began lining up just before ten this morning. So many people showed up they ran out of water not once, but twice. Forcing folks like Janette Williams to sit and wait for the next load.

She found out about the advisory and distribution site by text.

"This morning I guess, that's when I saw it 9:17, Saturday, May 29th and they sent it to me at 9:17," she said.

At home, Williams' granddaughter poured fresh water for her dogs and cat. Williams poured out the coffee she made this morning.

"I'm going to tape all of this off and put a sign up that says do not use," she said.

The City of West Palm Beach public works director made it very clear who should be cautious at this time.

"Only the vulnerable population which is infants or children under the age of six, nursing mothers, pregnant mothers, people who might be on dialysis," Poonan Kalkat said.

Back at Gaines park, the line is so long and began blocking traffic on Australian Boulevard the decision is made to move the site to the back of the park.

"It's a good thing because we needed it. The water is bad, and we needed this good water," Gary Butts said.

The city will also be distributing water to impacted residents on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the following locations:

Gaines Park, 1501 N. Australian Ave. (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)