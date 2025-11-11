West Palm Beach mayor addresses police headquarters mold issues for first time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said he doesn’t believe the mold issues at the city’s police station are an infestation while urging commissioners to not believe all the information coming from people with “specific agendas” during a commission meeting Monday night.

It’s the first time West Palm Beach’s top elected official has publicly addressed complaints from police officers about the mold conditions found inside the building earlier this year. WPTV first reported on the mold report, showing about 41 different areas of the building needing mold or malodor remediation, in August.

More than 100 West Palm Beach police officers have filed injury claims related to mold exposure, according to an attorney for the police officers' union WPTV spoke with last month.

“I think it’s important for those who sit in these seats to make decisions upon actual facts and data,” said Mayor James. “Not information propagated from parties with specific agendas. No, the police building is not infested with mold. Are there instances with mold that is being addressed? Absolutely, and we are addressing that. But, everything you hear isn’t true and consider the source.”

Mayor James made his comments after Commissioner Christy Fox proposed selling the downtown police station and moving it to the historic northwest neighborhood, specifically where the city leases land to the Salvation Army.

Fox argued the city could use the money from the sale to create a new public safety building, which would also contain a fire station, rather than spend $6 million dollars on repairs to the building.

West Palm Beach City to cover medical costs for police officers sickened by mold Ethan Stein

“Our police are currently working out of a building that is completely mold-infested,” Fox said. “We’re spending $6 million at the moment, which will probably balloon to $12 to $20 million. They’re being sent home to work from home because it’s so toxic. Why are we allowing this to happen? We should be demolishing this building.”

Commissioner Cathleen Ward she heard from Police Chief Tony Araujo that the mold issue isn’t as bad as people are portraying. But she acknowledged the land is valuable real estate.

COMMISSIONERS: WE NEED MORE INFORMATION FROM MAYOR’S OFFICE

Three different city commissioners said they would like to see an increase in the amount of information shared with them about the city’s operations at Monday’s commission meeting as well.

Those three commissioners made the request after Adam Myers, president of the union for the city’s police officers, spoke at public comment about the city not reinstating five captains on paid administrative leave for allegations they worked overtime details during regular scheduled hours, commonly called “double dipping."

Commissioner Fox, who out of the three who made the request spoke most passionately about the need for more information, said she’s hasn’t received an update on the reason those officers are being placed on administrative leave since she asked for an update at the last commissioner meeting. She said a similar situation occurred regarding plans for the Salvation Army’s building in the city’s northwest neighborhood.

Commissioner Ward, who claimed she was denied a meeting by the mayor’s office with the city’s police chief at a prior meeting, reiterated those sentiments about needing more information. She expressed concern that she wasn’t aware of a $10 million-dollar plan with the Salvation Army building, which Fox brought up during the meeting.

West Palm Beach Mold, poor air quality at headquarters prompts relocation of command staff Ethan Stein

“When we ask for workshops or when we ask presentations, we’re not trying to be difficult. We just want the information so we can share it with our residents,” Ward said. “It’s not a power grab. It’s nothing other than we’re doing our job.”

Commissioner Christina Lambert, who was endorsed by Mayor James to succeed him as mayor, reiterated the need for “improved” information in a prepared speech made during the meeting. She said she respects the administration’s “tough decisions” in leadership, but expressed the need to have knowledge about the city to properly perform the job.

“When commissioners aren’t included in early conversations or fully utilized in decisions that impact the city, it makes it harder for us to do our jobs and represent our residents effectively,” Lambert said. “…As commissioners we also have a duty to provide checks and balances and to make sure our residents understand what’s happening.”

Mayor James didn’t respond to those concerns during Monday’s meeting. A spokesperson sent WPTV this statement from the mayor: