West Palm Beach police union claims new evidence exonerates suspended officers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's police union believes they've uncovered new evidence that could exonerate seven police officers suspended for their alleged involvement in a "double-dipping" scheme.

The officers were placed on paid leave last October after being accused of working overtime details during their regular scheduled shifts, effectively getting paid twice for the same hours.

Documents obtained by the union, shown to WPTV reporter Ethan Stein, show the police department said captains, like those suspended, were able to flex their schedule to work overtime details at other times.

"Command Staff positions are subject to flex scheduling and/or hours at the direction and authority of the Chief of Police," reads the 12-page document in response to a 2020 city internal audit finding officers were being overpaid back during Fiscal Year 19. "Management submits that the identified employees (as well as the entire Command Staff) routinely work more than 40 hours per week without "hourly compensation…The identified 'overlapping' hours would only be relevant if these staffers worked standard hours; they do not and their ability to work some overtime details at unusual hours is authorized by the Chief of Police."

Adam Myers, who is the president of the Fraternal Order of Police in West Palm Beach, said these statements show the city knew about captains changing their schedules to work various overtime details. He also said these documents show that the criminal investigation and internal investigation about the alleged time stealing was never necessary.

"This wasn't criminal," Myers said. "This was an internal issue within the department, and these employees were targeted for whatever reason, but that memo right there proved our point."

The seven police officers suspended, according to WPTV's past reporting, include various members of the command staff, including an assistant chief and multiple captains. The police department asked the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to investigate those officers criminally.

However, in April, the sheriff's office announced it didn't find enough evidence to recommend charges. Their investigation found that salaried officers at the West Palm Beach Police Department would change their hours when they had to work various situations or attend meetings.

Former Police Chief Frank Adderley explained the situation to investigators from the sheriff's office in body camera video WPTV obtained from a public records request.

"You know, if the guys had a homicide like the night before, 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., I don't think he's coming in 8 a.m.," Adderley said in the footage.

Adderley was fired by Mayor Keith James as police chief last year, citing a variety of instances, including financial improprieties among staff members. James has never specified those claims, but the seven officers were suspended after Adderley’s firing. Letters that WPTV obtained show those officers were placed on paid leave for overtime/financial misconduct.

Myers told WPTV that he believes these officers are being targeted by the department.

"You gotta question what the motivation is behind this," Myers said. "If the city administration is aware that this issue has been identified and addressed, why did it surface again?"

The city of West Palm Beach declined to comment on this story because of an ongoing internal investigation into the officers. However, audio obtained by our newsroom reveals the department's new leadership team believes the suspended captains created a toxic culture, referring to them as "Seal Team Six."

"Many people who have come forward and say, 'You know, we're so glad that change is happening,' because it appears that many were under the assumption that 'Seal Team Six' was not only stifling careers (but) ruining careers," Deputy Chief Tony Shearer said. "And if you get in the way of their efforts, if you try to openly complain about what they were doing, your career would be in danger."

He said captains were able to pick premium details for overtime first, based on seniority, and then shift their hours to cover the details. He said this led to complaints from the rank-and-file officers.

"It was my understanding that because of all the complaints coming from the officers, sergeants and lieutenants, who couldn't do this shift, change adjust," Shearer told investigators. "They were saying this is hypocritical and this is wrong."

However, the union believes these suspended officers should get their jobs back because they did nothing wrong. They are part of a lawsuit, along with some of the suspended officers, working to get their jobs back and return to the department. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.