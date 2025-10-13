West Palm Beach to cover medical costs for police officers sickened by mold

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach has agreed to provide medical evaluations for dozens of police officers who claim they've become ill due to widespread mold contamination at the city's police headquarters.

More than 100 police officers have filed injury reports related to mold that has been discovered on every floor of the police headquarters building, according to an attorney for the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police. The number represents about a third of budgeted positions for sworn officers.

According to records obtained from a public records request, around 41 different areas of the West Palm Beach Police Headquarters building need mold or malodor remediation. The mold was found throughout all three floors and the building's basement, as well as multiple senior command staff offices and hallways across the building.

A survey conducted by the Fraternal Order of Police for West Palm Beach found the most common symptoms officers reported are respiratory and pulmonary issues like chronic cough, sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, chest tightness and asthma-like symptoms.

The survey also found other main symptoms included cognitive complaints, skin issues and other general health complaints like fatigue. Some officers reported serious health conditions due to mold in the police station like strokes, autoimmune conditions, hypertension, blood disease and cardiovascular problems.

West Palm Beach’s chief human resources officer, according to an email WPTV obtained, shows the city will offer medical evaluations and possible treatments.

“…we will continue to provide any impacted employee appropriate medical evaluation and any necessary treatment at their request,” said Renee Govig, chief human resources officer.

The notice comes after union officials complained the city wasn’t responding to the human resources paperwork earlier this month. Then Adam Myers, the police union's president, expressed frustration that the city hadn't initially responded to officers filing injury claim paperwork called "First Reports of Injury/Exposure."

"Despite the volume of reports submitted, employees have yet to receive any known response from the city," Myers wrote in a letter dated Oct. 2. "This lack of acknowledgment or follow-up is unacceptable… These employees deserve immediate medical evaluation, proper treatment, and the assurance that their health and safety are being prioritized by their employer."

Geoff Bichler, attorney for the police union, said the acknowledgment is essential because it's the first step in getting benefits for work-related injuries.

"What you have here is something that is really unusual in my experience," he said. "Because the reports of injury are made, there's no official acknowledgment of it and nothing has been done."

Kat Joy, a spokesperson for the city of West Palm Beach, said the building is safe while it spends $6 million to address long-standing maintenance issues, critical upgrades and extending the life of the building. She also told WPTV all officers have the opportunity to seek medical treatment for their injuries.

"Every individual who files a Report of Injury has the option to seek medical treatment, and the city remains committed to ensuring their health and safety throughout this process," Joy said.