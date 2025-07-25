Mold, poor air quality at West Palm Beach police headquarters prompts relocation of command staff

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The police chief and other members of the West Palm Beach Police Department’s command staff have been temporarily relocated to different offices due to air quality concerns.

A spokesperson for the city of West Palm Beach tells WPTV final air quality results from an independent firm are still pending.

Kathleen Joy, the city’s director of communications, said the city hired the firm out of an abundance of caution to review the building that is more than 30 years old.

“While the building remains safe for employees and visitors, this proactive step ensures any concerns are properly identified and addressed,” said Joy.

WPTV’s Ethan Stein asked the city about the relocation of the command staff after receiving a tip about the presence of mold in the building on Banyan Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach.

In a response on Friday, the city spokesperson confirmed mold was identified; however, the interior areas affected have been repaired and remediated.

“The [building] has experienced periodic roof leaks over time. To address this, sections of the roof have been fully replaced to prevent future issues,” said Joy.

The city said additional work continues to repair other affected areas.