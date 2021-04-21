Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

69-year-old man buys winning ticket at Publix
items.[0].image.alt
Florida Lottery
wptv-florida-lottery-generic.jpeg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 15:35:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man has a bigger bank account after winning $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Officials said William Murray, 69, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.

MORE: Boynton Beach man wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Murray chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The lucky winner bought his winning ticket at a Publix grocery store located at 4075 North Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

MORE: Fort Pierce woman wins $1.5 million playing Florida Lottery game

Also, Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,423,288.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right