West Palm Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man has a bigger bank account after winning $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Officials said William Murray, 69, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.

Murray chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The lucky winner bought his winning ticket at a Publix grocery store located at 4075 North Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

Also, Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,423,288.

