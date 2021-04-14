Boynton Beach man wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 30-year-old Boynton Beach man just became a millionaire after playing a Florida lottery scratch game.

Officials said Yoni Orantes Cano, 30, of Boynton Beach claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game.

MORE: Fort Pierce woman wins $1.5 million playing Florida Lottery game

Cano chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.

The Boynton Beach man bought his winning ticket at the Points Market located at 9975 U.S. Hwy. 441 in west Boynton Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.44. However, the odds of winning $2 million are 1-in-5,562,600.

