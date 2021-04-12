Fort Pierce woman wins $1.5 million playing Florida Lottery game

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County woman is starting the week off as one of Florida's newest millionaires!

Lottery officials said Monday that Betty Wasson of Fort Pierce took home the jackpot top prize in Wednesday's drawing of the Gold Rush Supreme game.

This was the second of eight drawings this year in the Florida Lottery game.

The winners from the third drawing are set to be announced on May 24.

The Gold Rush Supreme Jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows with the sale tickets across Florida throughout the entry period leading up to each drawing.

The jackpot value at the time of the end of an entry period that is reached is the jackpot prize available for that drawing.

Click here for a full list of winners in Wednesday's drawing.

