West Palm Beach begins water distribution

The city of @westpalmbch has begun water distribution after issuing a drinking advisory. Young children, vulnerable don't drink tap water. @WPTV

@FOX29WFLX



Camera with flash = Todd Wilson

More info: https://t.co/1pI7eU37u0 pic.twitter.com/Ao8q4sZUo5 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) May 29, 2021

The city of West Palm Beach began distributing water bottles to any West Palm Beach, Palm Beach or South Palm Beach resident affected by the drinking water advisory that was issued Friday.

The city of @westpalmbch has begun water distribution after issuing a drinking advisory. Young children, vulnerable don't drink tap water. @WPTV@FOX29WFLX



More info: https://t.co/ql2KcIuuOU pic.twitter.com/oy1n0ByV2T — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) May 29, 2021

Impacted residents may pick up a supply of water from May 29-31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gaines Park, 1501 Australian Ave.

The City of West Palm Beach information line spokesperson told WPTV NewsChannel 5, "If you pay your water bill to the City of West Palm Beach you are affected."

"If you pay your water bill to the City of West Palm Beach you are affected." City of West Palm Beach

Vulnerable populations, including infants and young children, should temporarily avoid drinking tap water in West Palm Beach, Town of Palm Beach, and South Palm Beach until further notice. For more information, visit https://t.co/em7ufD4Z8l pic.twitter.com/o82KMNhSIW — City of West Palm Beach (@westpalmbch) May 29, 2021

According to the city, elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, have been detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to West Palm Beach, Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.

The city of @westpalmbch has begun water distribution after issuing a drinking advisory. Young children, vulnerable don't drink tap water. @WPTV@FOX29WFLX



More info: https://t.co/ql2KcIuuOU pic.twitter.com/5UW7H8BqX5 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) May 29, 2021

Boiling the water will not destroy toxins and may increase the toxin levels, the city said in a release.

Palm Beach County This map shows the different utility service areas in Palm Beach County. The green area services West Palm Beach and the orange area services Palm Beach.

The following vulnerable populations should not drink the tap water, because they may be vulnerable to the effects of cylindrospermopsin:

Infants,

Young children under the age of six,

Pregnant women and nursing mothers,

Pets,

Those with pre-existing liver conditions,

Those receiving dialysis treatment, and

As a precautionary measure, the elderly and other sensitive populations should consider following these advisory instructions.

According to the city, all other individuals not considered to be vulnerable may drink the water.

Tap water can be used for showering, bathing, washing hands, dishes, flushing toilets, cleaning and doing laundry.

The city is taking the following actions to reduce toxin levels;

The city has activated its emergency wells to introduce groundwater into the surface water supply,

Added powdered activated carbon into the treatment system at the water treatment plant,

Increased free chlorine levels within the final stages of the treatment process, and

Will initiate a switch to a stronger disinfectant on May 29 that is identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce levels of the toxin.

Residents with questions can call the city's hotline at 561-822-2222, TTY 800-​955-8771.

Future updates will be shared on the city's website.

Read the order from Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County: