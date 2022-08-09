Watch Now
Tri-Rail train hits, kills person in West Palm Beach, passengers report

Crash comes less than 3 hours after fatal Brightline wreck in Palm Beach County
Tri-Rail train incident in West Palm Beach
Police investigate a Tri-Rail train crash on Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach on August 9, 2022.jpg
Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 12:47:43-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit and killed a person in Palm Beach County.

Passengers on board a northbound Tri-Rail train said they were told the train struck a trespasser around 10 a.m. on Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo.

Police investigate Tri-Rail train crash in West Palm Beach, Aug. 9, 2022
Police investigate a Tri-Rail train crash near Summit Boulevard, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

A medical examiner's vehicle arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m., and passengers said a body was taken away around 11:45 a.m.

West Palm Beach police said the incident has been ruled a suicide.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Summit Boulevard around 10:10 a.m. for reports of a train hitting a pedestrian. However, once crews arrived, they determined that no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

Police at scene of Tri-Rail train crash in West Palm Beach, Aug. 9, 2022
Police gather near the railroad crossing at Summit Boulevard after a Tri-Rail train crash, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Tri-Rail incident in West Palm Beach came less than three hours after a Brightline train hit and killed a person near 10th Avenue North and North F Street in Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a pedestrian was walking east across the railroad tracks and was struck by a northbound train.

WATCH: Chopper 5 above fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth Beach

Chopper 5 above fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth Beach

Tuesday's crash was the third time in a week that a person has died in an accident with a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

