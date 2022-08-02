Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast 8th Street and Southeast 1st Avenue.

According to a police department spokesman, the man was crossing the train tracks from west to east when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train this morning near SE 8th Street and SE 1st Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene. pic.twitter.com/IjM9xTkZWg — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) August 2, 2022

The Brightline train had been stopped on the tracks since 8:45 a.m., but eventually got moving again around 10:15 a.m.

In January of 2020, an Associated Press analysis found that Brightline had the worst death rate per mile of any railroad in the country.

Investigators, however, found that none of the deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Brightline trains travel up to 79 miles per hour through densely populated urban and suburban areas along about 70 miles of track between Miami and West Palm Beach. The company hopes to complete its expansion to Orlando in early 2023.

Brightline previously released surveillance video of a crash in February when a driver tried to beat a train, but was struck and taken to the hospital with "incapacitating injuries."

