Lake Worth Beach death marks 3rd fatal Brightline crash in Palm Beach County in week

Pedestrian struck, killed by northbound train while walking across tracks
Chopper 5 is above the scene of a Brightline train that struck and killed a pedestrian in Lake Worth Beach.
Brightline train aerial after fatal crash in Lake Worth Beach, Aug. 9, 2022
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 09, 2022
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. near 10th Avenue and North F Street in Lake Worth Beach.

Barbera said the pedestrian was walking east across the railroad tracks and was struck by the northbound train.

Chopper 5 was in the air as detectives were investigating the fatal crash.

This is the third time in a week that a person has died in an accident with a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

A 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a Brightline train Sunday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

Last Tuesday, a man was struck and killed while walking across the tracks in Delray Beach.

In January 2020, an Associated Press analysis found that Brightline had the worst death rate per mile of any railroad in the country.

Investigators, however, found that none of the deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Brightline trains travel up to 79 mph through densely populated urban and suburban areas along about 70 miles of track between Miami and West Palm Beach. The company hopes to complete its expansion to Orlando in early 2023.

The company previously released surveillance video of a crash in February when a driver tried to beat a train, but was struck and taken to a hospital with "incapacitating injuries."

WATCH: Surveillance video of Brightline train crash

Surveillance video of Brightline crash

