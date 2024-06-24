Tracy Ferriter, mother of Jupiter teen locked in box-like room, pleads guilty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Jupiter mother accused of locking her adopted teenage son in a box-like structure in the garage of their home pleaded guilty on Monday morning.

Tracy Ferriter, 48, pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and child neglect and will serve 10 years probation.

"Are you doing everything this morning freely and voluntarily," Circuit Court Judge Howard Coates asked Ferriter in court on Monday.

"Yes," Ferriter replied.

Ferriter and her husband, Tim Ferriter, were arrested by Jupiter police in February of 2022, shortly after their teen son ran away from home.

Mark Shiner, a defense attorney for Tracy Ferriter, said after Monday's plea hearing that Ferriter pleaded guilty to "put some peace for her family."

Prosecutors said the couple kept their son in a 8x8 windowless room in the garage of the Egret Landing home. Inside were a mattress, a desk, and a bucket which the boy used to go to the bathroom.

The teen would be allowed out of the locked room only to go to school and occasionally to eat dinner with his family, according to prosecutors.

Tim Ferriter, was convicted in October on charges of child abuse, child neglect, and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Ferriter's defense team argued the Ferriters were not child abusers, but instead made a poor parenting decision in disciplining the teenager for his repeated history of bad behavior, leading the couple to confine the boy to an 8x8 custom-made room.

Under Tracy Ferriter's plea agreement, she will not serve any jail time. She does, however, have to complete 300 hours of community service, must undergo a mental health evaluation, must take anger management and parenting classes, and cannot have any contact with her husband or the victim in this case.