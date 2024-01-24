Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Tim Ferriter transferred to Florida Department of Corrections custody

Jupiter father who locked son in box-like structure in garage heads to prison
Tim Ferriter shares his thoughts during his sentencing hearing after being convicted of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment.
Tim Ferriter smirks through tears at sentencing hearing, Nov. 16, 2023
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 16:40:25-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Jupiter man who locked his adopted son in a box-like structure in their garage is now out of a Palm Beach County jail.

Tim Ferriter was transferred into the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections early Wednesday, online jail records show.

Ferriter has been moved to the South Florida Reception Center in Miami-Dade County, where he will stay until he's assigned to a state prison.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sought to kick Ferriter out of its jail since his sentencing late last year.

Ferriter was found guilty of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment in October. He was sentenced to five years in prison in November.

Prosecutors convinced jurors during the trial that Ferriter treated his 14-year-old adopted son like a prisoner in their Jupiter home, forcing the boy to sleep in an 8x8 windowless room in the garage with nothing but a mattress, a desk and a bucket in which to defecate. The only time the teenager was allowed out was to go to school.

Tim Ferriter seen on Ring camera video on courtroom monitor in his trial, Oct. 5, 2023
Tim Ferriter is shown on a Ring camera video on a courtroom monitor during his trial, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ferriter unsuccessfully tried to get out of jail on bond while awaiting an appeal of his conviction and sentence, but Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Howard Coates denied the request in the fallout from a fake job offer that Ferriter's friend testified earlier this month was his wife's doing.

Ferriter's wife, Tracy Ferriter, faces the same charges and is expected to go to trial in July.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.