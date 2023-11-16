Tim Ferriter faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing hearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Jupiter father who locked his adopted son in a box-like structure in the family's garage will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

Tim Ferriter was expected in court for a 1 p.m. sentencing hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Ferriter, 48, was convicted last month on charges of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment.

His defense attorneys unsuccessfully sought to have Ferriter released from jail while he awaited sentencing, but Judge Howard Coates denied the request.

Prosecutors convinced jurors during his trial that Ferriter treated his 14-year-old adopted son like a prisoner in their home, forcing the boy to sleep in an 8x8 windowless room in the garage of their Egret Landing home with nothing but a mattress, a desk and a bucket in which to defecate. The only time he was allowed out was to go to school.

CourtTV Tim Ferriter is shown on a Ring camera video on a courtroom monitor during his trial, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

Defense attorneys claimed Ferriter, who did not testify during the trial, was a frustrated father who made a poor parenting choice in trying to control his son's repeated bad behavior.

Before the trial began, Ferriter rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for two years. Now, he faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Ferriter's wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges and still awaiting trial.