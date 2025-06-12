Suspect used picture of dead deputy in threat against West Palm Beach officers, arrest affidavit says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man accused of making online death threats against West Palm Beach officers faced a judge Thursday morning.

Bryan Slater, 46, is accused of making a fake Facebook account and writing death threats to West Palm Beach police leaders and officers.

Suspect accused of written threats against West Palm Beach police chief, other command staff

Police said Slater, while using an alias Facebook account, wrote "All pictured are dead" in the comments of a photo of a group of officers.

According to court documents, when Slater made the threatening post, he used the name and photo of a deputy who was killed in Polk County in October 2022.

The affidavit said police were tipped off about the threat on June 9 when the West Palm Beach police department's public information officer noticed the comment on a photo that was meant to celebrate the accomplishments of a group of officers.

WPTV Bryan Slater appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on June 12, 2025.

The public information office immediately let the officers in the photo know about the alleged threat and alerted staff to start an investigation. Slater was arrested Wednesday afternoon on second-degree felony charges of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

During Thursday's court hearing, the state prosecutor asked for no bond, saying the threats were serious and keeping him jailed would ensure the community's safety.

The judge issued a bond of $75,000.