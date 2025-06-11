Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

West Palm Beach police arrest suspect accused of threats against chief, other command staff, officers

Bryan Slater is taken to the Palm Beach County jail after his arrest on June 11, 2025.
WPTV
Bryan Slater is taken to the Palm Beach County jail after his arrest on June 11, 2025.
Bryan Slater is taken to the Palm Beach County jail after his arrest on June 11, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said a Palm Beach Gardens man is accused of making written threats against multiple members of the department's leadership.

During an afternoon news conference, police identified the suspect as Bryan Slater, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens.

The police department said Slater made online threats toward the following individuals:

  • Chief of Police
  • Deputy Chief
  • Assistant Chief
  • A Major
  • Several lieutenants
  • Officers

Police said Slater made the threats on June 6.

He is facing second-degree felony charges of making written threats to kill or causing bodily injury.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening