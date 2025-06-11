West Palm Beach police arrest suspect accused of threats against chief, other command staff, officers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said a Palm Beach Gardens man is accused of making written threats against multiple members of the department's leadership.

During an afternoon news conference, police identified the suspect as Bryan Slater, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens.

The police department said Slater made online threats toward the following individuals:



Chief of Police

Deputy Chief

Assistant Chief

A Major

Several lieutenants

Officers

Police said Slater made the threats on June 6.

He is facing second-degree felony charges of making written threats to kill or causing bodily injury.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

