Suspect held without bond after cousin's body dumped along West Palm Beach road

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of killing his cousin and dumping his body on the side of the road last year faced a Palm Beach County judge Thursday.

The suspect, Gary Everett, 46, was arrested Feb. 21 at his apartment in Milledgeville, Georgia, on a warrant for murder, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said on Oct. 10 they received a 911 call saying that someone was dragging a body from a car near 45th Street and Military Trail.

The victim, Victor Howard, 37, of Lake Park, who had been shot in the head, later died at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Police also said Everett tried to trick Riviera Beach police by telling them someone shot his cousin at a park.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies confirmed no such thing happened and found evidence confirming Everett had shot Howard.

Everett was booked into the Baldwin County Jail in Georgia on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.