Man arrested in death of Lake Park man found on side of road in October

WEST PAL BEACH, Fla. — A 46-year-old man formerly from Beach County has been arrested in Georgia after an October 2023 fatal shooting of a Lake Park man was found dumped on the side of the road in West Palm Beach.

Gary Tromane Everett was arrested on Feb. 21 at his apartment in Milledgeville, Georgia on a warrant for a murder,, spokesman Mike Jachles said in a news release Tuesday.

When the shooting was announced the suspect and victim were not identified.

At 3:30 a.m. Oct. 10, a 911 caller reported seeing someone dragging a body from a car near 45th Street and Military Trail. Victor Devore Howard, 37, of Lake Park, was found alive but died an hour later at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Around 4 a.m., Everett flagged down a Riviera Beach police officer at Blue Heron Boulevard and Congress Avenue, and said his cousin had been shot in Gramercy Park in Palm Beach County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and determined no shooting occurred there, Jachles said.

Everett's statements to Riviera Beach police were refuted and through the resulting investigation by West Palm Beach Homicide Unit detectives, evidence was obtained that confirmed Everett was the shooter, and the death took place inside the car, which was the victim’s work vehicle, Jachles said.

The Palm Beach County medical examiner determined Howard was killed by a single gunshot to the head. A single casing was found in the car.

Detectives also determined that a large sum of cash was taken from the victim. At the time, Everett failed to provide any information about how Howard was shot, or why he had Howard’s car with blood all over him, Jachles said.

Everett was booked into the Georgia Baldwin County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. His extradition to Florida is pending.

