Live: South Florida Water Management meeting regarding Lake Okeechobee

Experts are holding a meeting Tuesday in West Palm Beach regarding managing water levels in Lake Okeechobee.

The South Florida Water Management's governing board workshop is focusing on the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is weeks away from selecting its new LOSOM, which will determine how much water is released from Lake Okeechobee for years to come and where it will be sent.

Community leaders from across Florida, including U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, have called on the Army Corps to select a balanced water release schedule from Lake Okeechobee.

Local leaders have said they want a plan that sends more water south and eliminates harmful, toxic discharges to the St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee and Lake Worth Lagoon.

One of the five options, called Alternative CC, would reduce discharges to the St. Lucie Estuary by about 75 percent.

The South Florida Water Management District has adopted the following position on LOSOM: