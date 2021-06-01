Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

US Rep. Brian Mast, other community leaders call on Army Corps to stop harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee

New water schedule to be released in July
WPTV, Jon Shainman
Algae at the Port Mayaca Lock on April 13, 2021
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:58:39-04

PORT MAYACA, Fla. — WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.

Community leaders from across Florida, including U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, will hold a news conference Tuesday to call on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to select a balanced water release schedule from Lake Okeechboee.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The news conference is scheduled to be held at the Port Mayaca Lock And Dam at 11:30 a.m.

The Army Corps is in the midst of developing a new schedule that is set to be released in July.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a balanced schedule in an effort to avoid both flooding and toxic algae.

Leaders said they want a plan that sends more water south and eliminates harmful discharges to the St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee, and Lake Worth Lagoon.

They are urging the Army Corps to pick a schedule "that benefits all Floridians, the environment, public health, and the economy."

