US Rep. Brian Mast, other community leaders call on Army Corps to stop harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee

Community leaders from across Florida, including U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, will hold a news conference Tuesday to call on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to select a balanced water release schedule from Lake Okeechboee.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The news conference is scheduled to be held at the Port Mayaca Lock And Dam at 11:30 a.m.

The Army Corps is in the midst of developing a new schedule that is set to be released in July.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a balanced schedule in an effort to avoid both flooding and toxic algae.

Leaders said they want a plan that sends more water south and eliminates harmful discharges to the St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee, and Lake Worth Lagoon.

They are urging the Army Corps to pick a schedule "that benefits all Floridians, the environment, public health, and the economy."