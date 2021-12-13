Search continues for driver who struck 4-year-old boy in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said Monday that a 4-year-old boy remains hospitalized with traumatic injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

The child was with his father and other siblings, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Authorities said Monday they are looking for a white four-door sedan that left the scene.

The child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition and scheduled to have surgery Monday.

.@WestPalmPD trying to track down the driver who they say hit a 4-yo boy last night and took off. The crash happened on Okeechobee Blvd at Rosemary Ave. The boy is in surgery today after suffering traumatic injuries. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Y1vxDS4eNI — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) December 13, 2021

Investigators are looking at surveillance video and continue to work leads in the case.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the child, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

