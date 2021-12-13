Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Search continues for driver who struck 4-year-old boy in West Palm Beach

Child in critical condition
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
A child is in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in West Palm Beach on Dec. 12, 2021.
Child hit by car in West Palm Beach Dec. 12, 2021
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 14:28:37-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said Monday that a 4-year-old boy remains hospitalized with traumatic injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

The child was with his father and other siblings, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Authorities said Monday they are looking for a white four-door sedan that left the scene.

The child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition and scheduled to have surgery Monday.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video and continue to work leads in the case.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the child, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

Reporter Ryan Hughes is working on this story and will have the latest details on NewsChannel 5 at 4 & 5.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.