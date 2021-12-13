Watch
5-year-old child struck by hit-and-run vehicle on Okeechobee Boulevard

Boy taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition; police search for driver
West Palm Beach Police Department
Police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a 5-year-old child Dec. 12, 2021, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Dec 12, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 5-year-old child was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while crossing Okeechobee Boulevard with his family in downtown West Palm Beach, police said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred Sunday night in the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue.

West Palm Beach police said the gray, four-door vehicle fled the scene after the crash across from the Hilton hotel. Police were searching for the driver.

Police said the child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

