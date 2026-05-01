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'Reject Trump' rally to be held outside Kravis Center in West Palm Beach ahead of Trump appearance

Trump speech and protest set for downtown West Palm Beach tonight
Donald Trump gestures after speaking Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Donald Trump gestures after speaking Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Indivisibles is organizing a "Reject Trump" rally tonight, in advance of President Donald Trump's speaking engagement at the Kravis Center.

Trump will speak at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches at 6:15 p.m., nearly a week after a gunman entered the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The rally will take place outside the Kravis Center, near the northwest corner of Okeechobee Blvd. and Sapodilla Ave., from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring signs, flags and noisemakers.

Security will be heightened in the area today.

More info here.

Reject Trump rally

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