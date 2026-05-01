'Reject Trump' rally to be held outside Kravis Center in West Palm Beach ahead of Trump appearance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Indivisibles is organizing a "Reject Trump" rally tonight, in advance of President Donald Trump's speaking engagement at the Kravis Center.

Trump will speak at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches at 6:15 p.m., nearly a week after a gunman entered the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The rally will take place outside the Kravis Center, near the northwest corner of Okeechobee Blvd. and Sapodilla Ave., from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring signs, flags and noisemakers.

Security will be heightened in the area today.

More info here.