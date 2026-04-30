Investigation underway on Okeechobee Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Okeechobee Boulevard and Parker Avenue. The intersection is shut down and there heavy police presence.

WPTV crews are on scene to gather more details. We are awaiting a response from the police department for more information.

Drivers can use Belvedere Road or Southern Boulevard to travel south of Okeechobee Blvd. Drivers can use Palm Beach Lakes Blvd to travel north of Okeechobee Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.