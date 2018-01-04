Palm Beach Zoo protects animals from the cold

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Zoo moved many of its animals inside because of the cold temperatures overnight and plans to do the same tonight.

The reptiles and some birds are most susceptible to the cold. The zoo used heat lamps to keep some animals warm.

Fiona the jaguar enjoyed playing with hay in the Jaguar night house and stayed out of the cold.

Mardi the white alligator had heated sand inside his habitat to help regulate his body temperature.

In the new Lorikeet Loft bird habitat, about 40 birds spent the night inside their enclosure, protected from the cold. They were back out in the morning, enjoying the sunshine.