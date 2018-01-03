Citrus growers could see benefits to cold weather

This cold front has Florida's agriculture industry preparing to make sure freezing temps don't impact their bottom line.

Especially citrus growers who are still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Let's face it, it hasn't been a good couple of months for the industry.

At Riverfront Packing Company in Vero Beach, Dan Richey knows what this cold front may bring.

"Ice inside breaks the juice," said Richey as he showed off one of his grapefruits.

There could be tree and crop damage if we get a temperature of 28-degrees or below for four hours or more.

However, Dan is an optimist.

"My glass of orange juice is half full. What I mean by that is when we have temperatures like this that are not threatening, they're in the low 30s, that will be a benefit to those trees," said Richey.

Doug Bournique with the Indian River Citrus League hopes that's the case.

"The fruit will taste better and the insect population could be less," said Bournique.

Maybe the industry will catch a break.