Stores running low on space heaters, as cold weather creeps into South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. - It’s a sign that the cold weather supply run has begun in South Florida.

At the Home Depot in Jupiter, you’ll be hard pressed to find a space heater.

Customers are criss-crossing the aisles only to find empty shelves where the suddenly hot item used to be.

“Everybody’s extremely low at this point due to the demand,” store manager Daniel Grund says.

Grund estimates he’s sold well over 100 in the last 24 hours.

It’s not just the heaters that folks are grabbing up.

“Patio heaters, firewood, and so forth,” Grund says. “Pretty extreme, traffic has been extremely heavy in those items.”

We found Ryan Hicks among that traffic buying firewood.

“I’ve got a fireplace that I never use,” he says. “Figure it’s getting down to 30 degrees, so I’ll put it to good use tonight.”

Hicks says he’s not necessarily looking forward to the frigid temps.

“There’s a reason why I live down in Florida, it’s not for the cold weather.”

He also says it could be worse .

“This time of year, you leave Palm Beach it’s 87, you fly somewhere it’s - 7. So it’s good to live down here.”