Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Palm Beach County restaurant manager released from immigration detention

The 53-year-old owner of Tacos Agave food truck and manager of Biche restaurant was arrested during a traffic stop on December 10
Jose Gonzalez
Francisco Javier Gonzalez
Jose Gonzalez
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Family members have confirmed the release of a well-known restaurant manager in Palm Beach County from immigration detention.

Jose Gonzalez, 53, was arrested during a traffic stop on December 10 while going on a supply run.

Tacos Agave

West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach food truck owner detained despite legal status, family says

Ange Toussaint

Gonzalez is the owner of Tacos Agave food truck and manages Biche, an Italian restaurant on Palm Beach Island.

WPTV covered efforts calling for his release after he was taken to the detention facility, Alligator Alcatraz.

Screenshot 2025-12-21 at 10.00.31 PM.png

Palm Beach

Vigil held for 'good, hard-working man' detained by ICE

Zitlali Solache

His family members tell WPTV they are thankful for the community's overwhelming support, which they believe led to his release.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening