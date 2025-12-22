Palm Beach County restaurant manager released from immigration detention

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Family members have confirmed the release of a well-known restaurant manager in Palm Beach County from immigration detention.

Jose Gonzalez, 53, was arrested during a traffic stop on December 10 while going on a supply run.

Gonzalez is the owner of Tacos Agave food truck and manages Biche, an Italian restaurant on Palm Beach Island.

WPTV covered efforts calling for his release after he was taken to the detention facility, Alligator Alcatraz.

His family members tell WPTV they are thankful for the community's overwhelming support, which they believe led to his release.